How did your neighborhood vote in the recall? See results in the Sacramento region

Voters in the Sacramento region voted overwhelmingly to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, according to early election returns.

About 59% of votes in the region were “No”, compared to 41% for “Yes.” The proportion of people voting “No” in the region closely matched the proportion of people voting for Joe Biden in November. “No” prevailed in Yolo and Sacramento counties. “Yes” won in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Recall Results The results of the 2021 gubernatorial recall election by precinct/city. Click area for more detail: No No Yes Yes Tie/No Results Tie/No Results Graphic: Phillip Reese • Source: Board of Elections in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo Counties

Note: El Dorado County has not yet released precinct-level results.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.