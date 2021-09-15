Local

How did your neighborhood vote in the recall? See results in the Sacramento region

Voters in the Sacramento region voted overwhelmingly to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, according to early election returns.

About 59% of votes in the region were “No”, compared to 41% for “Yes.” The proportion of people voting “No” in the region closely matched the proportion of people voting for Joe Biden in November. “No” prevailed in Yolo and Sacramento counties. “Yes” won in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Recall Results

The results of the 2021 gubernatorial recall election by precinct/city. Click area for more detail:
No
Yes
Tie/No Results
Graphic: Phillip Reese • Source: Board of Elections in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo Counties

Note: El Dorado County has not yet released precinct-level results.

Phillip Reese
Phillip Reese is a data specialist at The Sacramento Bee and an assistant professor of journalism at Sacramento State. His journalism has won the George Polk and Worth Bingham awards, and he was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting.
