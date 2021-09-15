Local
How did your neighborhood vote in the recall? See results in the Sacramento region
Voters in the Sacramento region voted overwhelmingly to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, according to early election returns.
About 59% of votes in the region were “No”, compared to 41% for “Yes.” The proportion of people voting “No” in the region closely matched the proportion of people voting for Joe Biden in November. “No” prevailed in Yolo and Sacramento counties. “Yes” won in Placer and El Dorado counties.
Note: El Dorado County has not yet released precinct-level results.
Comments