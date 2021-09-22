Local

Inmate dies in Sacramento County jail 3 days before release. Cause of death unknown

Sacramento County’s Main Jail on J Street in downtown Sacramento photographed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Sacramento County’s Main Jail on J Street in downtown Sacramento photographed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

An inmate died Tuesday while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, three days before his scheduled release, sheriff’s officials said.

The inmate, a 54-year-old man, was found unresponsive around 12:30 a.m. after another inmate reported to jail staff that his cellmate was not breathing, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jail medical staff attempted CPR before Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced him dead, according to the news release.

“There were no visible injuries or trauma observed and no foul play is suspected,” the Sheriff’s office wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is in investigating, and that the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office was also notified.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The inmate had been booked into the downtown jail Aug. 10 for parole violation and was due for release this Friday, according to the news release.

His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family. The coroner will also determine the cause of death.

The incident is at least the seventh death in Sacramento County Jail custody this year.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Environment

Commentary: For a generation born into climate change, hope isn’t an option. Activism is

Updated September 22, 2021 8:16 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service