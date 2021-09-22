Inmate dies in Sacramento County jail 3 days before release. Cause of death unknown

Sacramento County’s Main Jail on J Street in downtown Sacramento photographed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

An inmate died Tuesday while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, three days before his scheduled release, sheriff’s officials said.

The inmate, a 54-year-old man, was found unresponsive around 12:30 a.m. after another inmate reported to jail staff that his cellmate was not breathing, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jail medical staff attempted CPR before Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced him dead, according to the news release.

“There were no visible injuries or trauma observed and no foul play is suspected,” the Sheriff’s office wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is in investigating, and that the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office was also notified.

The inmate had been booked into the downtown jail Aug. 10 for parole violation and was due for release this Friday, according to the news release.

His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family. The coroner will also determine the cause of death.

The incident is at least the seventh death in Sacramento County Jail custody this year.