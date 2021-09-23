Sacramento Zoo could be leaving the city of Sacramento. See where it could go.

The Sacramento Zoo could be leaving the city of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Zoological Society and the city of Elk Grove entered into an “exclusive negotiating agreement” Thursday to evaluate relocating the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, according to a news release from the zoo.

“After nearly four years of exploring several potential sites in Sacramento without resolution, and as the animal habitats continue to age and the zoo’s accreditation is increasingly at risk, it is critical that the zoo find a new home as soon as possible,” the release said.

A study recommended the zoo move to North Natomas Regional Park, and in December 2020, the City Council was scheduled to take a vote to endorse that site, allowing the zoo to start fundraising. But Mayor Darrell Steinberg delayed the vote so the city could consider other locations, such as the former Sleep Train Arena and Bing Maloney Golf Course. The item has not come back to the council for reconsideration.

If an agreement is reached in Elk Grove, the new zoo would be in South Elk Grove at the northwest intersection of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway on a 60-acre lot, the release said. The zoning allows for a zoo, with a use permit required. The city of Elk Grove has an option to purchase the property from developer Kamilos Companies.

The lot would be much larger than the current 14.7-acre Land Park location, where it has been for 94 years. The zoo is in danger of losing its accreditation due to outdated habitats.

“Elk Grove is well positioned to provide space and support for a new zoo that will be a major attraction for visitors throughout the Sacramento region and northern California,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said in the release.

“When we first learned of the zoo’s search for a new home, we knew the project would be a perfect fit and would align with the City’s values. The Elk Grove site will allow the zoo to become one of the country’s world-class zoos while honoring its nearly 100-year history and heritage in the Sacramento region.”