California’s eviction ban is expiring, but Sacramento rent assistance is still available

California’s coronavirus eviction moratorium is set to expire Friday, but rental assistance is still available for Sacramento County residents.

City and county officials allocated federal and state funds for the program, called the Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The Sacramento Redevelopment and Housing Agency administers the program.

How much has been awarded so far?

From October 2020 to January 2021, the program assisted 1,230 families and 780 landlords, according to Sarah O’Daniel, SHRA’s deputy executive director of housing choice vouchers and homeless innovations.

Since reopening the program earlier this year, it has assisted an additional 7,645 families and disbursed about $62 million in rent and utility payments. About $35 million is left.

How many renters have applied?

From February 25 to March 19, 2021, the program received 12,793 applications. Then, in May 2021, the program reopened and had drawn another 7,007 applicants as of Sept. 7.

Of the renters who applied and did not receive assistance, some are still in the process, some were ineligible, and some did not respond to requests for information, O’Daniel said.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the program, all of the following must apply:

▪ Must be living in Sacramento County

▪ Must have a household income below certain thresholds, detailed at www.shra.org/sera.

▪ Must have at least one household member who is qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Eligible families can receive up to 15 months of rent/utility assistance beginning no sooner than April 1, 2020.

Households that previously applied for and/or received rental assistance through first round of the program (in October 2020 to February 2021) are eligible to apply again.

Priority is given to households that owe rental arrears.

To apply and learn more, visit www.shra.org/sera.

In addition, the state has a rental assistance program. After Friday, renters cannot be evicted as long as they have applied for state rental assistance.