Sacramento homeless woman ousted from camp without her teeth, belongings gets $15,000

A homeless woman who says she lost many of her belongings — including her false teeth and mother’s wedding ring — when Sacramento police conducted a sweep of a homeless camp in April 2020 has agreed to settle her lawsuit against the city for $15,000 her lawyer says.

Evelyn Alfred sued after she said police showed up at a camp along the American River near the Blue Diamond plant in January 2020, woke her up and told her she had to get her belongings together and leave after living there for three months.

“I was asleep and the officers came by and told me I had to leave,” she said in an interview last year. “They said I had five minutes to get my stuff and get out.”

Alfred’s lawsuit said she was unable to get everything into her van and that officials used an excavator claw to scoop up a gas generator, bed, portable shower and other items and dump them in the trash.

Alfred, who lives out of her vehicle, agreed to the settlement, and Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin, who represented her, said it is just the beginning of legal action he intends to pursue involving the city removing property from homeless individuals during such sweeps.

“Of course, (the settlement) doesn’t compensate her for all the pain she suffered as a result of losing everything, but we’ll continue to do this when they steal people’s possessions,” Merin said. “We’ll continue to seek compensation.”

City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood confirmed the settlement in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“This case arose in January of 2020,” the email said. “Ms. Alfred alleged she was deprived of property and did not receive prior notice from the City about a planned cleanup.

“Since that time, not only has the City changed its protocols as a result of pandemic-imposed health orders, but the City also created the Department of Community Response. Under the direction of Bridgette Dean, DCR staff now undertake multiple outreach efforts to persons such as Ms. Alfred well ahead of planned cleanups.

“Accordingly, it was important to reach a settlement with Ms. Alfred to compensate her for the value of her lost possessions of $6,500. The remainder of the settlement is her lawyers’ fees.”

Merin said he plans a larger suit to include other homeless people who have been affected by city sweeps to break up camps in some areas.

“We’ve been asked by the Sacramento Homeless Union to take a look at the recent sweeps and destruction and we’re going to look at filing as a class on their behalf,” Merin said.

The settlement comes as the city continues to struggle with its homeless population and has begun plans for opening 20 sites to offer tiny homes, shelters or sanctioned campsites.