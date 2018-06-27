'All have beards that were very similar': 7 accused at Roseville water park not charged

The Placer District Attorney's Office said Wednesday it would not file charges against seven men accused of inappropriately touching young girls at a water park last month.

After gathering video surveillance and reviewing witness statements, Roseville Police concluded that there was neither evidence of conspiracy nor a coordinated effort among Gursharanpal Banga, 34, Manpreet Dhillon, 26, Lakhveer Gill, 30, Baljinder Khaira, 38, Balwinder Malhi, 32, Dharampal Singh, 21, and Harpreet Talwar, 18, to touch juvenile females, according to Placer County District Attorney's press release.

Police arrested the men May 28 after multiple girls had reported instances of inappropriate touching to security guards at the Golfland SunSplash water park, said department spokesman Rob Baquera.

At the time, police said that “The seven that were arrested all had evidence (against them) based on witnessed statements and were able to be identified in some fashion." Police also said in May that the men all knew each other and worked in a “coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles.”

But the investigation found there was no evidence of any criminal conduct against six of the men. The District Attorney's Office said that all seven suspects "were of East Indian descent, approximately the same age and all have beards that were very similar."

The District Attorney's Office said circumstantial evidence did exist against Singh, of Manteca, but that wasn't enough to prove wrongdoing beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We believe there was credibility to the alleged crimes," Baquera said on Wednesday.

Yet, victims were unable to identify any individual who inappropriately touched them, and never identified any of the seven suspects as the person who committed the assault, the news release said.

The last paragraph of the news release commended the Roseville Police Department detectives. "This case illustrates the importance of our ethical duty and why it is imperative that cases are properly investigated prior to forming superficial conclusions as to ones guilt," it said.