Watch the K-9 graduation from the California Highway Patrol

Seven K-9s graduated Thursday and are now a part of the Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine Team for the California Highway Patrol.
By
Up Next
Seven K-9s graduated Thursday and are now a part of the Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine Team for the California Highway Patrol.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Seven new CHP K-9 officers are top dogs at graduation ceremony

By Kayla Fitzgerald

kfitzgerald@sacbee.com

June 28, 2018 06:21 PM

In this graduation season, seven new CHP K-9 officers are in a class by themselves.

The California Highway Patrol welcomed the newly trained K-9s after their graduation ceremony Thursday.

These dogs are now a part of the Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine Teams (PNDC). This is the only 2018 graduation for K-9s trained in PNDC.

The K-9s and their handlers worked together for 13 weeks training in criminal apprehension and narcotic detection.

At the ceremony, both the dogs and their handlers were congratulated for completing this accomplishment.

"I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment that each of you have shown to make sure that these K-9s have the training that they need to go out there and serve the citizens of California," Assistant Commissioner of Staff Amanda Ray said.

Five Belgian Malinois and two German shepherds graduated. The officers represent the Border, Northern, Vvalley, Inland and Golden Gate divisions of the California Highway Patrol.

Officers must go through a rigorous interview process to be selected as a K-9 handler, according to Valley Division Lt. Jo Pini. The job requires dedication, since the dogs come home with the officers and become a part of their family, she said.

"The officers are asked a series of questions that pertain to policy and law and they also get put in scenarios and learn things about the dogs before they are assigned to one," Pini said.

With this new graduating class, the CHP now has 40 PNDC teams. five patrol and explosive detection K-9 teams and five explosive detection teams stationed throughout California.

Read More

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question