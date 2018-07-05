Fireworks — legal and illegal — spark dozens of July 4 fire incidents in Sacramento

There was an unexpected encore for one Elk Grove family's Fourth of July light show.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Cosumnes Fire Department responded to a garage fire long after the fireworks show had ended.

The blaze broke out after the remnants of legal fireworks were placed in a plastic bucket next to garbage bins without being properly extinguished.

The lingering embers re-ignited, leading to the garage fire that spread to the attic and roof of the Sheldon Park Way home. The family was home, but all occupants were able to evacuate safely, Fire Department officials said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“You’ve gotta put these things in the water. Soak them in water to take away the hazard that exists,” said Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said that his department responded to at least 25 fireworks-related incidents on Wednesday, including grass fires and roof fires caused by landing sparks and grass. Firefighters also responded to a 15-acre grass fire off of Shasta Lily Drive.

The number of incidents was slightly higher than normal, McLaughlin said, citing improper use and illegal fireworks. The Cosumnes Fire Department collected 22 pounds of illegal fireworks before the holiday.

The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to numerous incidents on the relatively cool and breezy holiday, according to updates put out by the department on social media.

Numerous grass fires required response, including one in which fireworks were reported in the area prior to the flare-up, according to a post on Twitter.

Sacramento Fire Department shared video at 11 p.m. Wednesday of firefighters taming a grass fire at Dry Creek Road and Xandria Drive in Del Paso Heights. In the video, two separate fireworks displays can be seen in the background, bursting behind a curtain of smoke.

A South Sacramento roof and attic fire also broke out in the 5600 block of Lerner Way, which was determined to have been caused by illegal fireworks, according to an update by the Fire Department on Twitter. No injuries were reported, and an unharmed dog was rescued from the home.