Man surrenders in SWAT standoff at Sacramento family home

The suspect in an hours-long standoff with Sacramento police negotiators and a SWAT team surrendered to officers late Thursday and was taken into custody, police said Friday morning.

Francisco Gonzalez, 22, was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing, restraining order violation and resisting arrest, police Officer Linda Matthew said.

Police responded to a call from residents Thursday after finding Gonzalez in a shed on their property on the 8500 block of Jackson Road and Florin Perkins Road near Rosemont.

Gonzalez, who police said suffers from mental illness, used to live at the residence with relatives but was issued a restraining order in October, Matthew said.

When found in the shed, Gonzalez reportedly pointed a handgun at one of the family members, prompting the call to police, Matthew said.

Jackson Road between Folsom Boulevard and South Watt Avenue was closed off for several hours due to the police activity, as was Florin Perkins Road from Kiefer Boulevard to Belvedere Avenue.

Police said nobody was hurt in the incident and all road closures were lifted as soon as the standoff came to an end.