Woman found fatally shot in south Sacramento identified; man sought for questioning

A woman found fatally shot in a car in south Sacramento on Sunday morning has been identified, and authorities are seeking a man for questioning in her death.
Nedria Isaac, 45, was pronounced dead near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road, according to Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
Authorities were alerted to the death at 12:42 a.m. when a driver flagged down California Highway Patrol officers and directed them toward his sedan, where he said a passenger had been shot.
The CHP notified the Sheriff’s Department, which responded along with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Isaac had suffered at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, Hampton said. Fire personnel pronounced her dead on scene.
Homicide investigators are seeking Joseph Sandoval, 33, of Sacramento in connection with the case. Hampton said there is a warrant for Sandoval’s arrest.
Authorities released a photo of Sandoval and said he is now believed to have short hair, faded on the sides.
The driver of the sedan, Michael Foster, 32, was booked into custody on unrelated charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of probation. He was being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information about the case to call 916-874-8477. Anonymous tips can be left at www.sacsheriff.com or via the P3 TIPS app on mobile devices.
Comments