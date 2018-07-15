'Extremely bizarre': Man shot dead in Carmichael apartment; 13-year-old detained

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department found a man shot to death in a Carmichael apartment early Sunday afternoon in “extremely bizarre” circumstances, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
At about 1 p.m Sunday, a resident in an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue called 911 to report hearing a gunshot.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the complex, bystanders directed them to a locked apartment. Deputies attempted to communicate with individuals inside but received no response.
After forcibly entering the apartment, deputies discovered an unconscious man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies attempted CPR, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at the 6000 block of Bourbon Drive, less than a mile away from the scene, according to a news release posted later that evening.
Deputies located and detained a 13-year-old male, then recovered a handgun nearby, according to the release.
Hampton said the wounds were certainly not self-inflicted and that as of Sunday afternoon investigators were confident the incident was a homicide.
Hampton said sheriffs believe the man was not shot from outside the apartment; rather, the violence took place within the apartment’s rooms.
No witnesses had reported having seen anything out of the ordinary as of Sunday afternoon, complicating a scenario Hampton described as “extremely bizarre.”
