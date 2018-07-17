Joseph Sandoval
Man arrested after turning himself in following south Sacramento fatal shooting

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 17, 2018 12:17 PM

A Sacramento man who was sought for several days by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for his possible connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested, the Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Joseph Sandoval, 33, was arrested Monday night after turning himself in at the Sacramento County jail, according to the news release. He was booked into the jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and for an existing warrant for robbery.

The shooting occurred July 8 at the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road in south Sacramento. The victim, 45-year-old Nedria Issac, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. She had sustained at least one gunshot wound, Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

The Sheriff’s Department named Sandoval a “person of interest” in the shooting last Friday, July 13, and had been seeking him for questioning since then.

Sandoval is being held in lieu of $610,000 bail.

