It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
She used her DMV computer and stolen mail to commit ID theft. Now she’ll do prison time

By Sam Stanton

July 19, 2018 05:11 PM

A clerk inside the California Department of Motor Vehicles who was accused of using her computer access to commit bank fraud and identity theft was sentenced in federal court in Sacramento to three years and three months in prison.

Sarah Laray Sandoval, 40, of West Sacramento pleaded guilty in May to three counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley.

Sandoval was accused along with a co-defendant, Anthony Andrew Zamarron, of an elaborate identity theft and mail theft scheme that authorities say involved more than 100 victims and a loss of more than $77,000.

Court papers say the pair used mail stolen from individuals — as well as mail stolen from a church — to target people for identity theft. Sandoval, who worked for the DMV from 2005 until July 2017, used her access to DMV records that included dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and other personal information to assist in the scheme, prosecutors say.

Zamarron, 38, of Elk Grove was charged in February along with Sandoval but has yet to appear in court on the case because he is in custody in Nevada on unrelated charges, authorities said.

Sandoval is the latest in a number of DMV workers caught up in federal probes into widespread misuse of department computers, as well as allegations that some workers took bribes to alter driver’s license test results.

