Woman says she was also hit by Sacramento police car during incident when teen was struck

A second person was injured when a Sacramento Police patrol car ran into a 16-year-old boy as he was fleeing police in Hagginwood Sunday night, according to an attorney for the woman who said she was also struck.

Coreen Ignacio spoke Tuesday morning in front of the house where she said she was hit by the patrol car. According to Ignacio’s attorney, Nicholas Bayona, she was standing in the driveway of a house on the 900 block of Eleanor Avenue when the patrol car veered into the driveway and collided with her and the teenage boy.

Bayona said that Ignacio suffered a “serious injury” and called the incident “horrific.” She was released from the hospital Tuesday morning, he said. Bayona and Ignacio did not comment on the nature of her injuries.

Police had not confirmed a second person was injured Sunday night, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the police department.

Bayona said he was still gathering information about what happened and would evaluate whether to sue the police department once he knew more.

The 16-year-old boy was struck Sunday night by a patrol car after he ran from officers who stopped him for multiple bicycle violations, according to police. Chandler on Tuesday called it an “unintended collision.”

“The initial investigation appears to indicate that our officer lost control of his vehicle,” Chandler said.





Rosemarie Gevara, the aunt of the 16-year-old boy, said she was standing next to Ignacio when the patrol car veered into the driveway, striking Ignacio and Gevara’s nephew. The patrol car also struck the right rear of a BMW parked in the driveway, as well as a garbage can and potted plants.

“I’m hearing people say that (the patrol car’s driver) lost control,” Gevara said. “He didn’t lose no control.”

She compared watching the teen’s body propelled through the air to what she’s seen in Bruce Lee movies, and said she was traumatized by the incident.

“I went up there, I was screaming and yelling,” she said. “I went over there, the cops said ‘back away.’ I said, ‘I don’t have to back away, that’s my nephew you just hit.’” The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance, police said.

The teen’s mother was not allowed to ride in the ambulance, so she had to take a separate car, Gevara said.

Gevara said she wants to know why police officers didn’t use other means of apprehending the victim.

“Out tax money pays for the tasers, our tax money pays for the (K-9) dogs,” she said.

According to preliminary findings of the police investigation, the use of the police vehicle to subdue the teen was unintentional.

“Even an unintended collision with the subject under these circumstances is not an acceptable outcome under our policies and training,” Chandler said.

Maria Washington, an Eleanor Avenue resident and aunt to the 16-year-old, said she also witnessed the collisions. She said the collision with the patrol car appeared to send her nephew 10 to 15 feet into the air.

A private meeting between law enforcement and members of the victim’s family will convene at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, Washington and Gevara said. Both Washington and Gevara plan to attend and speak in support of their nephew.





“We’re gonna get justice,” Washington said. “These cops are supposed to protect our kids, keep ‘em safe, not run ‘em over.”

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM