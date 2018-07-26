Sheriff's deputies assess the scene at the parking lot of a Watt Avenue business where a man was run over by a car on July 25, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. in north Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
Witness: Man was intentionally run over in Watt Avenue parking lot

By Julia Sclafani

July 26, 2018 07:41 AM

A man was run over and killed in a parking lot in north Sacramento County Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s report said the victim was intentionally hit by a light-colored pickup truck at about 8:30 p.m. at a business in the 4600 block of Watt Avenue. The truck then took off at a high rate of speed heading south on Orange Grove Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation and comments from witnesses.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire responded to a call, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still looking for the driver, the news release said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).

