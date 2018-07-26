Help sought identifying suspect and witness in Sacramento homicide investigation

Authorities are seeking help identifying a suspect and witness of a homicide where a man was run over and killed Wednesday in north Sacramento.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is describing the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old white man, who can be seen in a video the department has released. He was wearing a black shirt, hat and sunglasses.
A woman who witnessed the crime is not believed to be involved, the department said in the news release, though they are looking for her to get more information about the case.
According to a report by the department, the victim was intentionally hit by a light-colored pickup truck at about 8:30 p.m. outside of the Del Taco in the 4600 block of Watt Avenue. The driver then sped off heading south on Orange Grove Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation and comments from witnesses.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).
Comments