Two people are dead after a vehicle collided with a tree Thursday morning off westbound Highway 80 northeast of Colfax, and the crash is being investigated as a possible kidnapping and homicide, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
He kidnapped her and drove toward a tree, witnesses say. The crash killed them both

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 27, 2018 04:54 PM

A man kidnapped his girlfriend and intentionally crashed his pickup tree into a tree in Thursday’s crash off of Highway 80, killing them both, according to witness statements obtained by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Dayton Holden, 20, of Newcastle force Devyn Graham, 23 of Dutch Flat into his full-size pickup truck Thursday morning, said Dena Erwin, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The truck took off from outside Graham’s home on Ridge Road in Dutch Flat and accelerated toward Highway 80, witnesses said.

Witnesses on the highway reported seeing Holden drive westbound “at a very high rate of speed,” Erwin said, then abruptly turn toward trees on the right side of the road. Holden did not visibly apply the brakes as he barreled toward and crashed into a tree around 9 a.m., witnesses said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department found Holden and Graham unresponsive northeast of Colfax, and ultimately pronounced the pair dead on scene.

The couple had been in a relationship, according to the sheriff’s department.

On Monday, the Placer County coroner will perform an autopsy on their bodies and determine whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the incident, Erwin said.

