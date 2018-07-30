Suspect in custody for ‘very violent’ homicide in south Sacramento homeless camp

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the victim and suspect in a homicide discovered in a south Sacramento homeless camp Friday morning.
Daniel Beaird, 20, of Sacramento is suspected of killing Peter Garcia, 31, also of Sacramento, the department said in a press release.
At 6:28 a.m., deputies received a 911 call reporting a dead man at an encampment at the intersection of Elk Grove Florin Road and Gerber Road.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. His cause of death has not yet been released, the department said.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton described the incident as a “very violent assault,” but said he couldn’t share specifics because of the ongoing investigation.
As of Monday, Beaird was being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is scheduled to be charged Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Inmate Information web page.
In November 2017, Beaird was charged with felonious joyriding in an unrelated case, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
Comments