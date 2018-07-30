Sacramento man arrested on suspicion of running over man in Del Taco parking lot

After sharing surveillance footage with the public, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old Sacramento man in connection with last week’s fatal hit-and-run in a Watt Avenue parking lot, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.
Video surveillance footage released by the sheriff’s department assisted in the detainment of the suspect, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
At 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, a light-colored pickup truck hit Joaquin Gonzales, 50, of Sacramento in a Del Taco parking lot on the 4600 block of Watt Avenue. The truck then took off at a high rate of speed heading south on Orange Grove Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation and comments from witnesses.
First responders from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced Gonzales dead, according to the news release.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released because of the ongoing investigation, was being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail as of Monday, the news release said.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at www.sacsheriff.com, 916-846-TIPS or on the P3 Tips app.
Comments