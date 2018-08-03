Sacramento man arrested for DUI, hit-and-run in morning incident that killed pedestrian

Kevin Lee Schanz was arrested Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Hollywood Park, said Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Schanz, 63, of Sacramento, was booked on charges of a felony hit-and-run causing death, DUI, vehicular manslaughter and violation of parole, Chandler said.

The victim was identified as Peggy Reeder, 57, by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Sacramento police responded to an 8 a.m. call regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 4600 Staggs Way, a residential street in Hollywood Park.

The driver initially walked away from his vehicle but was detained by officers on scene, according to the police log.





Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures but Reeder died at the scene, said Officer Eddie Macaulay, a police spokesman.

It was the second pedestrian death in the Hollywood Park area this year. In January, a 71-year-old woman was killed while crossing Freeport Boulevard approximately a half-mile south of where Thursday’s accident occurred.





The Sacramento Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Freeport Boulevard near 35th Avenue beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The checkpoint will operate for five to seven hours, the police press release said.