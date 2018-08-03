Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento man arrested for DUI, hit-and-run in morning incident that killed pedestrian

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 03, 2018 11:15 AM

Kevin Lee Schanz was arrested Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Hollywood Park, said Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Schanz, 63, of Sacramento, was booked on charges of a felony hit-and-run causing death, DUI, vehicular manslaughter and violation of parole, Chandler said.

The victim was identified as Peggy Reeder, 57, by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Sacramento police responded to an 8 a.m. call regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 4600 Staggs Way, a residential street in Hollywood Park.

The driver initially walked away from his vehicle but was detained by officers on scene, according to the police log.

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures but Reeder died at the scene, said Officer Eddie Macaulay, a police spokesman.

It was the second pedestrian death in the Hollywood Park area this year. In January, a 71-year-old woman was killed while crossing Freeport Boulevard approximately a half-mile south of where Thursday’s accident occurred.

The Sacramento Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Freeport Boulevard near 35th Avenue beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The checkpoint will operate for five to seven hours, the police press release said.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question