Sacto 911

Girls injured by wrong-way driver are in stable condition. Suspect arrested for DUI

By Julia Sclafani

August 09, 2018 12:38 PM

Kelley Charles Coleman, 22, has been arrested for felony DUI in connection to the Tuesday collision on Highway 80 near Madison Avenue that resulted in four people being hospitalized, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Zerfas said.

The Fair Oaks driver initially entered the I-80 at eastbound Madison Avenue off ramp at approximately 6:38 p.m. driving the wrong way before crossing traffic into the No. 1 lane, often called the fast lane.

While attempting to turn the car, Coleman was T-boned by a man driving an SUV.

Coleman was injured along with the SUV driver and his 6- and 8-year-old daughters, the CHP said. The children were properly restrained in child safety seats at the time of accident. The 6-year-old sustained major life-threatening injuries, however both girls are now in stable condition, Zerfas said.

Coleman, who sustained major but not life-threatening injuries, remains in the hospital, Zerfas said.

