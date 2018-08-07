4 injured, including 2 children, in Interstate 80 crash involving wrong-way driver

Four people were hospitalized, including a 6-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, on Tuesday night after a two-car crash on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue involving a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man drove his Chevrolet pickup westbound on I-80 just after 6:30 p.m. by entering the off ramp going east.

The man drove into the No. 1 westbound lane but attempted to make a turn, said Officer Mike Zerfas, a CHP spokesman. While making the turn to go with the direction of traffic, he was broadsided by an SUV carrying three people.

Zerfas said the driver of the SUV and two girls – 6 and 8 years old, who were both properly restrained in child safety seats in back seats of the vehicle – were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver, who also was injured with serious but not life-threatening injuries, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Zerfas said.

CHP officers closed the two inside lanes of westbound I-80 for more than 90 minutes, causing several delays; lanes were re-opened just after 8 p.m.