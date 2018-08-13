East Area Rapist suspect watches as judge rules on unsealing warrants

East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo was in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday, June 1, to hear Judge Michael Sweet’s ruling on what information from the search and arrest warrants would be unsealed.
By
Tulare County officials schedule announcement on East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case

By Sam Stanton And Darrell Smith

sstanton@sacbee.com

dvsmith@sacbee.com

August 13, 2018 07:30 AM

Tulare County officials who have been working to tie East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo to a 1975 slaying in Visalia have scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to discuss posible developments in the case.

DeAngelo, who is in custody in the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces 12 murder counts in Sacramento, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, also is suspected of being the “Visalia Ransacker” who burglarized dozens of homes in the area in the 1970s and is suspected of killing 45-year-old Claude Snelling in December 1975.

Snelling, a journalism professor at nearby College of the Sequoias, was shot to death by a man who was trying to abduct his 16-year-old daughter from their home in the middle of the night.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and escaped, leaving the daughter behind.

DeAngelo was a police office in nearby Exeter at the time of those crimes. He was arrested in April at his Citrus Heights home by Sacramento sheriff’s officials after investigators linked his DNA to murder scenes in Southern California.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward and a Visalia police spokesman said in May following DeAngelo’s arrest that the Snelling case was the only active Visalia Ranscaker crime under review for possible charges, and Tulare County investigators have met with Sacramento investigators several times since DeAngelo’s arrest.

Online Tulare County Superior Court records show no criminal cases filed under DeAngelo’s name as of Monday morning.

East area rapist victims, including Jane Carson-Sandler and Margaret Wardlow, talk about seeing suspect Joseph James DeAngelo for the first time on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

By

