Suspect in 1990s rape, knife-torture cases faces his first court day Friday in Sacramento

Sacramento DA to announces arrest in 1990s rape cases The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several rapes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several rapes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994.

Mark Manteuffel, a former Sacramento State student and retired corrections officer accused of three violent rapes in the early 1990s, will be arraigned Friday in Sacramento Superior Court on charges stemming from two of those crimes, prosecutors said. The court hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Manteuffel, 59, was arrested last week at his Decatur, Ga., home after a lengthy DNA genealogical investigation connected him to brutal rapes at knife-point in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994.

Manteuffel, who once briefly worked as a Sacramento State lecturer, was extradited earlier this week to Sacramento.

The first victim, a 52-year-old Rosemont resident, was attacked in May 1992 by a man who had been waiting in her home for her to return. He assaulted her for three hours before leaving.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another victim was bound and sexually assaulted by a masked intruder in her East Sacramento home in March 1994.





In both cases, Manteuffel will be charged with torture with use of a knife, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. Schubert announced seven charges in total, including four counts of multiple rapes while using a knife to cause great bodily injury; and a single count of sodomy with great bodily injury caused by a knife.





The other assault took place in Davis in January 1994. A 22-year-old college student was jogging to a local market to get dinner when she was grabbed by a masked man who used a stun gun and dragged her away to commit “monstrous crimes,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said.

Sacramento-area law enforcement officials said their investigation remains open. They are asking for help from anyone who has further information about Manteuffel.





He is the third alleged Sacramento-area serial rapist to be arrested in the last 14 months using DNA genealogical investigations.

Joseph DeAngelo was arrested last year at his Citrus Heights home after investigators matched his DNA with that found at the scenes of numerous crimes committed by the notorious East Area Rapist in the Sacramento area and the Golden State Killer in Southern California. Those crimes occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.

Local officials later last year used DNA evidence to arrest Roy Charles Waller, 59, and to charge him with 45 assaults allegedly committed by the NorCal Rapist between 1991 and 2006 in six local counties.