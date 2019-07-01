Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento DA and police officials to announce arrest in 1990s violent-crime cases

Sacramento County District Attorney, Anne Marie Schubert speaks at a press conference where a suspect in the NorCal Rapist attacks was announced as Roy Charles Waller, 58, at the Sacramento District Attorney Crime Lab on Sept. 21, 2018. He is currently held in custody with no bail.
This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and top local law enforcement officials will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to announce the arrest of a suspect in several violent crimes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones will be present at the 3 p.m. announcement, which will take place at the Sacramento police headquarters in south Sacramento.

The District Attorney’s Office, in a press statement, said the arrest stems from “a collaborative and extensive investigation.”

The press conference will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/SacCountyDA.

District attorney’s officials declined to comment Monday morning on details of the crimes and arrest.

At that time in the early 1990s, a suspected serial rapist was attacking young woman at night as they slept, and was being called the Parkway Rapist because victims lived near the American River Parkway, including near Alta Arden and Howe avenues.

That criminal was violent, and once punched a woman in the mouth when she screamed.

Schubert and other local law enforcement officials and investigators have used DNA evidence to make several recent breakthroughs of crimes that happened decades ago, including the arrest of the case of the notorious East Area Rapist, also known as the Golden State Killer. That suspect, Joseph DeAngelo, was identified via forensics using relatives DNA samples tested by a ancestry tracking company.

