Uncle joins nephew in custody after June slaying of man in south Sacramento

A second arrest has been made in the June slaying of a 59-year-old man in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.
Homicide detectives arrested Lai Saechao, 33, on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the June 24 homicide death of Guofang Wang, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Department.
Last month, detectives arrested 25-year-old David Saechao on suspicion of murder. Lai Saechao is David’s uncle, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton confirmed.
Both Saechaos are Sacramento residents and are in custody at the Sacramento County jail, where they are being held without bail due to the nature of their charges, Hampton said.
David Saechao was already in custody for other charges stemming from a July 19 burglary when he was arrested on the new charges July 23.
David Saechao was previously arrested for carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in 2011, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
Wang, 59, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department said Wang’s relatives lived in a foreign country at the time of David Saechao’s arrest, with identification of the deceased pending family notification.
Wang was found dead on the morning of June 24 at a residence in the 6300 block of Burns Way in the Parkway neighborhood. A friend reportedly went to check on Wang, finding him deceased and calling 911 around 4:17 a.m.
