Massage therapist who started Vudoo Fitness in Orangevale convicted for sexual assault

A massage therapist who operated businesses in Folsom and Orangevale has been convicted of sexually assaulting three women at his businesses, according to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office.
Thomas Self worked as a massage therapist at multiple locations and specialized in massaging athletes throughout the Sacramento region, according to a DA news release. In the summer of 2015, while with a female victim, Self told her he would massage one part of her body to alleviate symptoms in another area.
While massaging the victim, he sexually assaulted her with his fingers, according to the DA’s office.
A little under a year later, in March 2016, Self sexually assaulted a second woman with his fingers during a massage session, the news release said. That August, Self sexually assaulted a third woman who he was reportedly helping train to become a massage therapist. When Self massaged her to demonstrate various techniques, he touched the victim underneath her underwear. He also made “sexually suggestive comments,” according to the DA’s office, and was nude for “extended” stretches of the training.
Self was convicted Monday by a jury on four felony counts and three misdemeanor counts related to sexual assault. He faces up to 11 years, four months in prison. His sentencing is set for Sept. 28.
A search on the California Massage Therapy Council shows that Self was a certified massage practitioner whose status was suspended April 22, 2017.
Multiple public online records for the company filling status of Vudoo Fitness, LLC, show a Thomas Self as the registering agent, with a filing date in September 2014. Its website now defunct, Vudoo Fitness operated on Main Avenue in Orangevale, according to filing documents.
Another defunct business associated with the same phone number listed for Vudoo Fitness, called Vudoo Strength, was located at a nearby but separate location on Main Avenue, according to archived internet search results and multiple semi-expired business webpages.
A Twitter account, inactive since early 2016, also associates Self with Vudoo Fitness.
An apparent webpage for Self’s Folsom practice, Massage By Thomas, remains visible online under a broader web domain called “Massage Planet.”
On the webpage, Self is identified as a professional offering “relaxing therapeutic massage services,” including deep tissue and prenatal massages, as well as sports massages. According to the website, Self operated this practice in a small suite along Folsom Boulevard near Blue Ravine Road.
Self’s conviction makes him the second Folsom massage therapist in two weeks caught up in sexual assault matters — Ramiro Ricardo Fernandez was arrested last week Tuesday on suspicion of inappropriately touching a woman at the Dream Inn and Day Spa in Folsom. It is unknown whether there is any connection between Self and Fernandez.
