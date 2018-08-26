Three arrested in Folsom marijuana grow house bust

Three people were arrested Saturday morning after police say they found 528 marijuana plants in a Folsom home.

Officers served a search warrant in the 700 block of Winscombe Court for a suspected commercial marijuana growing operation and found 528 marijuana plants and five pounds of dry marijuana, according to a news release from the Folsom Police Department.

No one was at the home when officers served the search warrant, according to Sgt. Andrew Bates. Tao Zheng, 27; Guoye Jiang, 33; and Guomin Jiang, 31, all of Folsom, arrived at the home after the warrant was served and were arrested, he said.

While serving the search warrant, police say, they found that electricity was being obtained illegally and, as a result, the home was receiving more than 20 times the amount of electricity a normal home uses. The electrical modifications were not in compliance with electrical building codes, the release said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of planting, cultivating or harvesting more than six living marijuana plants and obtaining unauthorized utility services in excess of $400. They are all being held without bail, according to Sacramento County Jail inmate records.