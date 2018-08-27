One dead, six injured in DUI crash involving overturned passenger van, CHP says

One person died, six more were injured and a DUI arrest was made in a Monday morning traffic collision on I-5 north of Lambert Road, a California Highway Patrol traffic incident summary said.
A 27-year-old Los Banos woman was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs when she struck the rear of the trailer being towed by a passenger van traveling north about 2:30 a.m., CHP said. The suspect, who drove a Ford Explorer, was arrested.
The collision caused the van to roll onto its roof in the center median and overturned the trailer, CHP said.
The deceased victim was Colin Mulhern, 30, from Centennial, Colo., according to a Sacramento County Coroner’s Office report. Mulhern was the driver of the van, according to CHP’s incident report.
Two of the other passengers were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over. All six of the surviving passengers were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries, CHP said, with one of the passengers sustaining major injuries.
The far left lane was blocked until 6 a.m. while responders were on the scene clearing vehicles, according to Caltrans tweets.
All lanes have reopened on southbound I-5 following the fatal collision.
