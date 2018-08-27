‘They bought her lingerie’: Woman who trafficked 16-year-old gets 10 years in prison

A woman was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for trafficking a 16-year-old girl for sex, authorities said.

Monica Merlin Morales, 27, of Point Arena in Mendocino County, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for sex trafficking of a minor.

Morales and Tion Makeise Foster met the girl online before picking her up from her hometown and transporting her to various places in Northern California where she engaged in sex acts for their financial benefit in August 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday in a news release.

“They bought her lingerie, took photos of her, and posted the photos in online prostitution advertisements,“ the news release said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The victim spent a week with the defendants, giving the proceeds from the multiple commercial sex acts to Morales and Foster who then returned the girl to her hometown, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Foster and Morales subsequently “conspired” to traffic the victim again in November and December of 2016, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office assisted, according to the news release.

Morales pleaded guilty to the charge of sex trafficking of a minor in March. Morales received slightly more than the minimum sentence, which is 10 years in prison. The maximum sentence is a life sentence plus a $250,000 fine.

Foster pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor on Dec. 13, 2017, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on October 15, 2018.