Second shooting in 6 days at Sacramento apartment complex could be drive-by, police say

Shots were fired early Monday and a window shattered in the same apartment complex where a man was killed in a suspected homicide last week, Sacramento police said.

At 2:15 a.m., a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of another shooting in the 2300 block of Empress Street, the same area where a 42-year-old man was killed last Wednesday, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found a window to an apartment had been shattered by multiple shots, Chandler said. No one was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and discovered a vehicle was used in the shooting, meaning it could have been a drive-by shooting, Chandler said.

“It’s a concern now that there’s another shooting in the area,” he said.

The man killed last week was identified by the coroner’s office as Puentis Currie Sr. Police also responded to that shooting due to a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers canvassed the area Monday, looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 916-808-5471.