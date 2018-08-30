Missing teen girl found in Stockton with coach, returned to family, authorities say

A 16-year-old Stockton girl reported missing last Wednesday has been found safe, and the 25-year-old wrestling coach she was traveling with has been taken into custody by law enforcement, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.
The teen was found in a Stockton residence with Franklin High School volunteer coach Phillip Maglaya, who was taken into custody, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Konecny confirmed at about 7:45 a.m.
The two were located with help from an anonymous tip, Konecny said. Further details about where and when the teen was found were not immediately available.
Identified this Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office as Alexus, sheriff’s officials said last week they had reason to believe she and Maglaya may have been involved in a “romantic relationship.”
Alexus is now with her family, Konecny said.
Maglaya and the teen were reportedly believed to be traveling in a green 1994 Toyota pickup truck, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is still encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-440 or the investigations unit at 209-468-4225.
