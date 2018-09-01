Police identify 38-year-old suspect in armed South Sacramento motel standoff

The man taken into custody following an eight-hour standoff with officers at a South Sacramento motel Friday morning has been identified by police as Kennedy Nguyen.
Sacramento County Jail Inmate Information says Nguyen, 38, is being held on $1 million bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail. Nguyen is facing four felony charges, which include possession of an assault weapon; possession of a firearm by a felon; discharge of firearms at an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or building; and assault with a machine gun or assault weapon against a person.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired Friday morning at the America’s Best Value Inn on Massie Court off Stockton Boulevard, near the intersection of Highway 99 and Mack Road, said Sacramento police Officer Vance Chandler.
Chandler said the suspect barricaded himself in the motel and fired his weapon multiple times, including at officers.
Some motel guests were evacuated, while others sheltered in their rooms and were unable to leave, Chandler said.
After hours of negotiations with a Crisis Negotiation Team, the armed standoff ended without incident or injury when Nguyen exited his motel room just before 10 a.m, police said.
During a preliminary search of Nguyen’s motel room Friday, officers found an assault weapon, gun magazine and ammunition, police said.
Chandler credited teamwork by officers “trained in de-escalation” for the peaceful resolution of the standoff.
This incident is still under investigation.
Police are asking that any witnesses with information contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free P3 Tips smartphone app.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for up to $1,000.
Comments