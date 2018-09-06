How to survive an unexpected fall into the river

Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to save yourself if you unexpectedly fall into the water in this June 29, 2017 video.
By
Up Next
Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to save yourself if you unexpectedly fall into the water in this June 29, 2017 video.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Male found dead in Sacramento River near Miller Park, fire officials say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 06, 2018 12:11 PM

A male of unknown age was reported dead Thursday morning in the Sacramento River near Miller Park, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.

Rescue crews responded at about 11:15 a.m. to reports of a person in distress on the river at Miller Park, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

About 15 minutes later, the department tweeted that a male, whose identity and age were not immediately known, had died in the river.

The deceased victim was found about 10 feet from shore, Wade said, and the condition of the body was unknown.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will assist with recovery and identification efforts, Wade said. The Sacramento Police Department is also investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question