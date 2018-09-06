Male found dead in Sacramento River near Miller Park, fire officials say

A male of unknown age was reported dead Thursday morning in the Sacramento River near Miller Park, according to Sacramento Fire Department officials.

Rescue crews responded at about 11:15 a.m. to reports of a person in distress on the river at Miller Park, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

About 15 minutes later, the department tweeted that a male, whose identity and age were not immediately known, had died in the river.

The deceased victim was found about 10 feet from shore, Wade said, and the condition of the body was unknown.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will assist with recovery and identification efforts, Wade said. The Sacramento Police Department is also investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.