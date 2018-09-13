Raid leads to seizure of 3,000 marijuana plants and 2 arrests in south Sacramento

Sheriff’s officers took two suspects into custody, and seized a whole lot of weed plants, in a recent raid in south Sacramento.
Raiding with a search warrant for a potential illegal grow, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officials with the problem oriented policing team found cash, more than 4 pounds of processed marijuana and more than 3,000 plants at a two-story residence in south Sacramento, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
The warrant was served Aug. 23 in the 6300 block of Requa Way, where the residential marijuana grow was located, Hampton said. The grow house was a two-story dwelling consisting of separate “A and B”-type apartment units on each floor, but both levels were part of the grow, he said.
Two suspects inside the home were taken into custody, Hampton said. The Sheriff’s Department did not release their identities.
The Sheriff’s Department posted photos of the confiscated grow to social media, showing neatly packaged marijuana and dozens of rows of potted weed plants.
Hampton emphasized that while marijuana is legal in Sacramento, there is a maximum limit of nine plants at a residence. They must be indoors but away from any living areas.
“Can’t have them next to the baby’s bed,” Hampton said.
The POP team in the south Sacramento area does about two marijuana-related compliance checks per week, according to Hampton. They’re mostly educational and don’t always lead to arrests, he said.
“They’re not going out and arresting everybody they see with marijuana,” Hampton said. “They’re really to educate people of the law and how they can remain in compliance with the law.”
He further pointed out that there was a great deal of exposed wiring in the grow house raided in late August.
“The main focus here is the fire danger these pose,” he said.
That, combined with the volume of marijuana, made last month’s raid more than enough to necessitate arrests, Hampton said.
Hampton added that though marijuana is legal, violent crimes are often associated with these sorts of grow houses anything from home invasions to domestic incidents to murder cases.
