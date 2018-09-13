Suspects in Wednesday’s Galleria Apple Store theft identified by Roseville police

Three men arrested in connection with a theft Wednesday at the Apple Store in the Roseville Galleria have been identified by the Roseville Police Department.
Police released photos of Juwan Potter, 20; Melvin Barlow, 21; and Quincy Carter Jr., 21, who were apprehended after fleeing from the store by car and on foot.
After driving westward on Interstate 80, the three men crashed their car and were taken in to custody shortly thereafter, police said.
The men face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. All three men are facing burglary charges.
Barlow, Carter, and Potter’s bail has been set at $20,000, $50,000, and $55,000 respectively. They are currently being held at South Placer County Jail.
Wednesday’s incident was the third theft at the Roseville Galleria Apple Store in four days. Law enforcement is working with Apple loss prevention personnel to identify and apprehend all suspects, police said.
