Sacramento police video shows man had gun, but where he pointed it remains a mystery

In body-worn camera footage released Friday, Sacramento police officers tell 19-year-old Darell Richards to drop his weapon before shooting him dead in a Curtis Park backyard last week, but the camera angles of officer’s videos do not show Richards pointing his pellet gun, modeled after a 9mm handgun, at officers.

In more than two hours of video and audio, officers release a K-9 in a dense and leafy backyard before heading in. Officers see Richards hiding among lawn furniture and garden equipment under a staircase and say “show me your hands, show me your hands, put the gun down,” before unleashing a volley of fire.

Camera angles do not definitively show Richards pointing his pellet gun at officers. At least two officers say that he pointed the gun at them in conversation and radio communications.

Body-worn camera footage from the two officers who shot Richards was not included in the video release Friday. In a clip from one SWAT officer in the backyard, the shooting is obscured by a barbecue, and Richards cannot be seen before officers shoot him.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Richards’ sister, Marlena Lee, expressed outrage after the family viewed the video Friday at the police department.

“They have no proof,” she said. “They had no proof that my brother did anything, other than hide from them. Nowhere do these videos show that he pointed a gun.”

Lee said police told the family that the camera that would have shown that image was “accidentally turned off,” possibly after an officer “bumped into something.”

“We thought that today we might get some closure,” Lee said. “But we got nothing. I saw my brother shot dead in a pool of blood. In my mind, he was murdered.”

According to the video, a SWAT officer removes what appears to be the black handgun from next to Richards’ body and throws it in the dirt. The officer then removes a knife from the body. He inspects Richards’ body, saying “Got no gunshot wounds to the front of his chest. Got nothing on his back. I’m trying to figure out where his injuries are.” He then finds “cranial fractures” and blood coming from Richards’ ear.

Events were set in motion at 11:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, when a 911 caller reported that man wearing a face mask had pointed a gun at him and was making his way up Broadway with a gun in his hand, according to a dispatch recording of the call. The man, wearing a black hoodie cinched around his face and a medical mask, pointed the gun at bystanders at Tower Cafe and Dimple Records, according to police radio communications recorded on Broadcastify, an online archive.

Patrol officers found him in the area of 20th Street and Broadway. He bolted on foot when they tried to talk to him, ditching his backpack as he ran. In it, officers found paperwork for Darell Richards, according to radio communications.

Richards ran south into Curtis Park, hiding in backyards of homes. Officers did not chase Richards on foot, but blocked off the streets, using K-9 officers and a California Highway Patrol airplane crew to find him.

Richards was shot more than three hours later by two SWAT officers when he was found crouching under a stairwell in the backyard of an occupied Curtis Park home, police said in a press release after the incident. Police said Richards did not “drop his weapon” when commanded and pointed it at officers who then fired at him.

Officers performed CPR until fire personnel arrived and pronounced Richards dead at the scene.

Richards grew up in Elk Grove and, following altercations with a younger brother that resulted in criminal charges, had recently moved in with his grandparents in Oak Park. Interviews and court records show family members and friends believed Richards was mentally spiraling, showing signs of paranoia and aggression a stark change from his mostly quiet and gentle past.

“We worried about schizophrenia,” Marlena Lee, Richard’s older sister, told The Bee this week. “We were trying to get him help, but it came a little too late. It’s heartbreaking.”

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM