Driver dies after car catches fire in two-vehicle collision

A two-car collision at Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue in Sacramento resulted in one death after one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
A two-car collision at Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue in Sacramento resulted in one death after one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Driver arrested and charged in Freeport Boulevard collision death, police say

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

September 17, 2018 08:38 PM

A Sacramento man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a Friday collision on Freeport Boulevard that killed one person, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Avenesh Mal, 32, was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on Saturday on a vehicular manslaughter charge.

The name of the dead driver has not been released.

The crash happened around 4:15 pm Friday. A vehicle was on fire when officers arrived to the scene. Officers could not access the car due to the flames, and the driver was pronounced dead by the Sacramento Fire Department.

Due to the severity of the incident, police said the Major Collision Investigative Unit took over the case. The investigation remains active.

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for information about this case. They encouraged anyone with information about the collision to call 916-808-5471 or use the P3 Tips app on any smart device.

