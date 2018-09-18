38-year-old Rancho Cordova man named as suspect in killing of Sheriff’s deputy

The suspect in custody after the shooting that killed a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy and injured another Monday has been identified as Anton Lemon Moore, a 38-year-old Rancho Cordova man, the Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday in a statement.
Sudden gunfire at what was expected to be a routine disturbance call killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, in Rancho Cordova, according to Sheriff Scott Jones.
Moore allegedly fired upon officers immediately as they responded at about 1:44 p.m. to a call from the Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard, Jones said. Stasyuk and Robertson returned fire, Jones said.
Moore fled and was shot by two other deputies and taken into custody at a nearby furniture store parking lot following the incident at Pep Boys, Jones said. Moore was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, authorities say.
Moore, who also went by the name Anton Lemon Paris, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Moore has a criminal record going back to 1998, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
While many of the crimes involve guns, he has no felony convictions.
His most recent run-in with the law occurred with an arrest in April 2016 when he was charged with two misdemeanors for having a concealed and loaded weapon. One charge was dismissed and he pleaded no contest to the other, resulting in a sentence of 15 days in jail and three years of informal probation, according to court records.
In 2007, Moore was arrested on three misdemeanor counts. Two related to domestic violence were dismissed and he again pleaded no contest to a single charge — for disturbing the peace. He was placed on informal three-year probation in August 2008.
Moore’s most serious criminal charges occurred in 2003, when he was tried for three felony counts for assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. A jury acquitted him of the assault charges and the third charge was dismissed.
Moore faced a separate case in 2003 where two misdemeanor charges related to assault and battery were eventually dismissed.
Moore’s first arrest in Sacramento County occurred in March 1998 when he was charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. Both charges were dismissed, according to court records.
