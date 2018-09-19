Boy on bike hospitalized in critical condition after hit-and-run on Watt Avenue

A boy on a bike was injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run collision on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue in the Arden Arcade neighborhood about 5 a.m. , according to the California Highway Patrol.
When officers arrived, witnesses said the vehicle hit the boy and drove away with him still on the hood of the vehicle. Officers found the boy in a front yard unconscious and unresponsive, CHP said.
The boy, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Officers were unable to locate the vehicle, which was last seen turning into a neighborhood west of Watt Avenue near Harmony Lane towards East Country Club Lane, CHP said.
The CHP said witnesses were unable to get the license plate number but described the vehicle as “possibly being a dark-colored minivan or SUV-type vehicle.”
The CHP is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact the CHP North Sacramento Area at 916-348-2300.
