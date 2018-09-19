Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Boy on bike hospitalized in critical condition after hit-and-run on Watt Avenue

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

September 19, 2018 02:02 PM

A boy on a bike was injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run collision on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue in the Arden Arcade neighborhood about 5 a.m. , according to the California Highway Patrol.

When officers arrived, witnesses said the vehicle hit the boy and drove away with him still on the hood of the vehicle. Officers found the boy in a front yard unconscious and unresponsive, CHP said.

The boy, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle, which was last seen turning into a neighborhood west of Watt Avenue near Harmony Lane towards East Country Club Lane, CHP said.

The CHP said witnesses were unable to get the license plate number but described the vehicle as “possibly being a dark-colored minivan or SUV-type vehicle.”

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact the CHP North Sacramento Area at 916-348-2300.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question