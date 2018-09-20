Boy dies after vehicle hit him, drove away with him on hood in Arden Arcade, CHP says

A boy has died after suffering major injuries in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday on Watt Avenue in the Arden Arcade area, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision involved a boy riding a bicycle about 5 a.m. Wednesday near Watt and Whitney avenues, CHP officials said. Witnesses told CHP officers that the vehicle struck the boy and drove away with him still on the hood of the vehicle, according to a news release.

Responding officers found the boy, who was not identified, in the front yard of a home, unresponsive and unconscious, the news release said. He was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and was pronounced dead hours later, according to a Facebook post by the CHP late Wednesday night.

CHP North Sacramento spokesman Mike Zerfas confirmed the boy’s death Thursday.

“It’s still very early in the investigation,” Zerfas said. “We’re still trying to determine why he (the boy) was there at that hour. There’s a lot that goes into something like this.”

The suspect vehicle, described only as “possibly being a dark-colored minivan or SUV-type vehicle,” was last seen heading into a neighborhood west of Watt Avenue, near East Country Club Lane, witnesses told the CHP. No license plate number was reported.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the vehicle, the driver or the incident to contact the CHP North Sacramento Area at 916-348-2300.