Elk Grove man convicted after threatening sex assault victim not to testify, DA says

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

September 20, 2018 04:12 PM

An Elk Grove man who threatened his victim not testify against him was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and other charges, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Harpreet Singh, 26, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury in Sacramento Superior Court of assault with the intent to commit a forcible sexual penetration, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, witness intimidation by force and kidnapping for extortion, and he admitted to a prior conviction of rape of an unconscious person in 2011, according to a press release from the DA’s Office.

In 2016, Singh sexually assaulted an acquaintance in his bedroom in Elk Grove, and the victim reported the incident the next morning, according to the release.

A week before his trial, set in October 2017, Singh and others kidnapped and threatened the victim to not testify, and although she was released without injury, she continued to be threatened throughout the week, according to the release.

The victim reported the kidnapping, Singh was arrested, and additional charges were filed against him, according to the release.

Singh faces 33 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9. He is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail.

