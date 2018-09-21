14-year-old boy screamed to friends for help from hood of SUV in fatal hit-run, mom says

The teen fatally injured in a hit-and-run collision while riding his bike Wednesday morning in the Arden Arcade area was 14-year-old De’Sean Rowe-Manns, a freshman at Mira Loma High School, his mother confirmed.

Nancy Robbins said her son was with school friends, not alone, at the time of the incident, which happened around 5 a.m. on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue.

“They like to get to school early so they can hang out at school,” Robbins said. “Which is something I told him to stop doing, which is why we’d had a disagreement that morning. I kept telling him how dangerous it was. But I have to be at work at 6 a.m., so I couldn’t stop him.”

According to California Highway Patrol news releases, as well as accounts Robbins said she heard from people who had not yet spoken to law enforcement as of Friday afternoon, witnesses say De’Sean was hit by an SUV or minivan-type vehicle.

Robbins said De’Sean was hit while he was in the bike lane, walking his bike.

“The kids say that an SUV hit him and kept driving with him on the hood while he was screaming for them to help them,” Robbins said. “Then they (the driver) turned down Potter (Avenue), went down about a block and took him and laid him in the grass.”

Reports by CHP confirm officers responded to a juvenile boy who was unconscious and unresponsive on the front lawn of a residence. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, Robbins said, where he was pronounced dead later Wednesday.

“He had a lot of injuries. His legs broken, I don’t know if it was both, but it looked like it to me,” Robbins said. “They were so swollen and disfigured. Bleeding in his spine. They removed his spleen. Ultimately what killed him was the total loss of brain activity. He could not breathe on his own ... They did everything they could.”

Robbins said doctors told her there was “zero possibility” he would have been normal if he had survived. She was left wondering what would have happened if the driver had stopped instead of fleeing, she said.

“Ultimately, if he would have gotten CPR when it first happened, if (the driver) would have stopped and gotten help ... The loss of oxygen, it just was not survivable at that point,” Robbins said.

Reports differ on the color of the suspect vehicle. CHP’s statements describe it as dark-colored. Robbins, however, said she talked to a different witness at a corner residence, who didn’t speak to police, but told her “with certainty” the SUV was white.

Robbins also said De’Sean appeared to have white flakes of paint on his hands before arriving at the hospital.

“The only thing is, I did an inkprint with his hand,” she said. “It’s not gonna be white any more.”

CHP North Sacramento spokesman Mike Zerfas said an investigation was still ongoing with limited details available Friday. The most recent statement issued by CHP identified the vehicle as dark in color.

De’Sean was a popular boy, his mother said.

“Every child in his neighborhood knew him,” Robbins said. “Anybody could be his friend.”

One of De’Sean’s favorite hobbies was breakdancing, and he could “flip off of buildings,” Robbins said.

A boy who was with De’Sean on Wednesday had been friends with him since elementary school, Robbins said.

“His friend was chasing down the street, but the car was going so fast,” she said. “This little boy is devastated. He is broken.”

De’Sean had an 18-year-old sister and two brothers, 16 and 11, as well as a father and stepfather, Robbins said. She said her daughter is “really, really angry” and the 16-year-old “lost.”

Robbins pleaded with the public to provide any information on a possible suspect SUV, either white or dark colored, with damage to the front end, and report it to the authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CHP North Sacramento Area office at 916-348-2300.