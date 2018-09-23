Two arrested in August homicide at Howe Avenue apartment complex, deputies say

Two men have been arrested in a homicide at a Howe Avenue apartment complex last month, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.

Maurice Vale, 44, of Sacramento and Richard Wallace-Dargan, 30, of Citrus Heights are being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail in connection with the case, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. reporting someone had been shot at The Eleven Hundred apartment complex on the 1100 block of Howe Avenue, sheriff’s officials said.

When officers arrived, they were directed to an apartment in the complex and found the victim, who had been shot once in the chest, officials said. Sacramento Metro Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Sheriff’s Department’s news release identified the victim as 27-year-old Trevor Solari of Sacramento.

The ensuing homicide investigation led to the arrests of Vale on Thursday and Wallace-Dargan on Friday, according to the release. Vale faces charges including murder, robbery and a violation of his parole, and Wallace-Dargan faces charges of accessory to murder and home invasion robbery, the department said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or at 916-874-8477.