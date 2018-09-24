Woman shot in the neck on I-5 near Elk Grove during road rage altercation, CHP says

A woman was shot in the neck while driving on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove on Sunday in what was reportedly a road rage incident, California Highway Patrol authorities say.

A passenger in one of two vehicles involved, a 42-year-old woman from Stockton, is in stable condition at UC Davis Medical Center after a passenger in the other vehicle opened fire early Sunday morning, CHP South Sacramento spokesman Jim Young said.

At 1:05 a.m., an Infiniti driving on southbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard became involved in what Young called a “road rage incident” with occupants of another vehicle, described as a white, four-door sedan occupied by four males.

The parties began arguing back and forth between their vehicles, Young said, when a rear passenger in the sedan shot a firearm out the window as the cars traveled south of Hood Franklin Road. A round struck the front passenger in the neck, Young said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene while the Infiniti pulled over at the Twin Cities Road offramp and the occupants called 911, Young said. CHP closed traffic near the scene of the shooting for about 40 minutes while officers on foot searched the scene for evidence, Young said.

CHP’s South Sacramento office handled the initial investigation, but CHP Valley Division is now handling the case, Young said.

Young’s advice to anyone who gets caught in a road rage situation is to keep distance from the other vehicle.

“Road rage happens a lot,” Young said. “My suggestion is that if there’s a road rage incident and you’re involved, back off and don’t engage with the suspect vehicle. Call 911.”

It was at least the second recorded violent road rage incident on I-5 near Sacramento since August, when a Sacramento man and an Oroville man died following a confrontation on the freeway near Natomas. One man died of blunt force trauma suffered in a fight, in which witnesses say the other man chased him with a baseball bat; the other was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while walking on the freeway.