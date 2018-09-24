NorCal Rapist suspect will be in Sacramento court Monday for first time

NorCal Rapist suspect Roy Charles Waller is due to make his first appearance Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court, where he faces a dozen felony counts accusing him of a 2006 double rape in North Natomas.

Waller, 58, who is being held without bail in the Sacramento County Jail, faces life in prison if convicted on the counts, and he likely will soon face charges in other counties where similar attacks occurred.

He is suspected of attacking at least 11 women throughout Northern California from 1991 through 2006, when the assaults apparently halted.

The charges he faces in Sacramento stem from that last attack, an Oct. 14, 2006, incident in which a man with a handgun tied up two women inside their North Natomas home with duct tape and assaulted them for six hours.

An arrest warrant filed in court documents say the assailant “likely made entry through a bedroom window that was left ajar.”

After the assaults, the suspect “took the victims to separate bathrooms and washed their entire bodies,” court documents say, an apparent and unsuccessful attempt to erase DNA evidence.





“He then took them back to the master bedroom,” court documents say. “He told them not to call police.

“He told them he knew where they lived. He told them he took pictures of them, and if they reported it to police he would show them to family and friends.”

Waller was arrested Thursday by Sacramento police as he arrived at his job as a safety specialist on the campus of UC Berkeley. The married Benicia resident had worked there since 1992.





Authorities announced the arrest in a press conference Friday at which they described entering years-old DNA evidence left at the scene of the attacks into the genealogy website GEDmatch and discovering similarities to genetic code from a close relative of Waller’s.

Investigators used that link to essentially build a family tree from the relative’s information until they got to Waller, whose age, physical description and past addresses led them to him, a process that took 10 days. Investigators then set up surveillance on Waller’s home for six days and retrieved a drinking straw from his trash that provided a DNA sample that matched DNA from the assaults, court records say.

The process was nearly identical to the one that led to the April arrest of East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo at his Citrus Heights home after a four-decade search.

The NorCal Rapist attacks began in 1991 in Rohnert Park, and eventually expanded into six counties: Sonoma, Solano, Contra Costa, Yolo, Butte and Sacramento. Prosecutors still are discussing how and where Waller will be prosecuted, with the possibility that the cases will be consolidated and prosecuted in one location.

Prosecutors in the East Area Rapist case, which includes 13 murder charges from slayings in Sacramento, Orange, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties, agreed in August to combine their prosecution and hold a single trial in Sacramento. DeAngelo, whose next court appearance is in December, also faces 13 rape-related charges.