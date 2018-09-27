Watch robbery suspect take a customer’s laptop right out of his hands in Davis area

Surveillance video shows a recent coffee shop robbery, in which two men take two laptops away from customers, who then give chase. Police say there have been five such robberies at Starbucks, Peets and Temple Coffee in the Davis area since Aug. 14.
By
By
Police seek suspects in series of ‘strong-arm’ laptop robberies at Davis coffee shops

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 27, 2018 07:24 AM

At least five recent laptop robberies in the Davis area have put coffee shop customers on high alert, the city’s Police Department warned in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Police referred to them as “strong-arm” robberies, in which young males grab computers out of the hands of customers.

The robberies occurred at Starbucks, Peets and Temple Coffee locations in Davis and a Starbucks in Dixon between Aug. 14 and Tuesday night, according to the Facebook post.

The Davis Police Department believes the crimes may be related.

Surveillance video posted to Facebook by Davis police shows a coffee shop customer who appears to be studying as two males approach. One suspect quickly grabs the laptop of the studying customer, while the other appears to take the laptop of another customer just off-screen.

The two suspects then attempt to flee and are chased by the two victims, the video shows. A scuffle ensues at the front door, then one suspect exits from the front and the other runs the other direction, off-screen.

At least two victims in the series of robberies have suffered minor injuries, as the suspects “responded with violence” when confronted, according to the Facebook post.

The Police Department said chasing after suspects can be dangerous, and does not recommend it.

Witnesses or victims of these crimes are encouraged to call 911.

Police also noted the importance of recording serial numbers on all electronics; this gives the best chance of their being returned to their rightful owners if they’re recovered, according to the Facebook post.

