Police seek suspects in series of ‘strong-arm’ laptop robberies at Davis coffee shops

At least five recent laptop robberies in the Davis area have put coffee shop customers on high alert, the city’s Police Department warned in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Police referred to them as “strong-arm” robberies, in which young males grab computers out of the hands of customers.

The robberies occurred at Starbucks, Peets and Temple Coffee locations in Davis and a Starbucks in Dixon between Aug. 14 and Tuesday night, according to the Facebook post.

The Davis Police Department believes the crimes may be related.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Surveillance video posted to Facebook by Davis police shows a coffee shop customer who appears to be studying as two males approach. One suspect quickly grabs the laptop of the studying customer, while the other appears to take the laptop of another customer just off-screen.

The two suspects then attempt to flee and are chased by the two victims, the video shows. A scuffle ensues at the front door, then one suspect exits from the front and the other runs the other direction, off-screen.

At least two victims in the series of robberies have suffered minor injuries, as the suspects “responded with violence” when confronted, according to the Facebook post.

The Police Department said chasing after suspects can be dangerous, and does not recommend it.

Witnesses or victims of these crimes are encouraged to call 911.

Police also noted the importance of recording serial numbers on all electronics; this gives the best chance of their being returned to their rightful owners if they’re recovered, according to the Facebook post.