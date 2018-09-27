Fourth suspect, a Sacramento man, arrested in shooting death of Lodi doctor

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting of a Lodi doctor, police announced Thursday.

Lodi Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officers arrested Raymond Jacquett, a 26-year-old Sacramento man, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to an updated Facebook post by Lodi police.

Jacquett was booked into the San Joaquin County jail, suspected of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock on Aug. 1, according to the Facebook post.

Jacquett’s arrest comes days after three others were taken into custody in connection with Shock’s death. Robert Elmo Lee, 79, of Lodi, and 26-year-old Christopher Anthony Costello and 27-year-old Mallory Stewart, both of Sacramento, were arrested earlier in the week, according to a news release.

Stewart was arrested by Sheriff’s Department deputies and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation fugitive apprehension team Wednesday morning. Lodi police arrested Lee and Costello on Tuesday, according to the news release.

All four were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities say.

Shock, 67, was a prominent podiatrist in Lodi. He was found with gunshot wounds in his home Aug. 1 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Shock had recently retired, according to the Stockton Record.

An investigation is ongoing. Lodi police ask anyone with information to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. To remain anonymous, tipsters may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.