Slain deputy remembered as ‘true hero’ at memorial service attended by thousands

Deputy Mark Stasyuk was remembered as a “true hero” at his memorial service Saturday, where nearly 3,000 people gathered to mourn the officer who was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who spoke during the ceremony, said Stasyuk showed great courage in the line of duty.
“He had the courage not only to wear the badge, but to embrace and embody everything that badge represents, going above the call of duty for his partners and the communities he served,” Jones said. “He was an excellent and conscientious officer.”
The service was held at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, which also hosted funerals for Deputies Robert French in 2017 and Danny Oliver in 2014. Stasyuk’s service was attended by hundreds of law enforcement members from agencies across the state. The church was packed full and many watched the service from monitors in the lobby. After Stasyuk’s end of watch callout concluded the service, dead silence fell over the gathering and many could be seen wiping tears from their faces.
Stasyuk was born in Russia and moved with his family to Sacramento when he was five years old. He attended San Juan High School in Citrus Heights, and then earned a degree in criminal justice from Sacramento State.
He was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 2014 and worked in the Sacramento County Main Jail before transferring to the Rancho Cordova Police Department to be a patrol officer.
Family and friends spoke of Stasyuk’s commitment to law enforcement and his lifelong desire to be a police officer.
His supervisor, Sgt. Frank Fermer, said he remembered Stasyuk as a skilled officer who liked helping people solve problems and never shied away from difficult situations, he said.
“Mark had a way that made everybody feel like a friend,” Fermer said, his voice strained with emotion.
He recalled situations in which Stasyuk talked down a man who had barricaded himself after a domestic dispute, successfully evacuated an apartment building that was on fire, and pursued and captured a car theft suspect.
In a eulogy that Stasyuk’s father wrote, he said their family was “immensely proud” of him.
Stasyuk died Sept. 17 when he was shot by suspect Anton Paris at a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys store. Stasyuk and his partner Julie Robertson, responded to a call reporting a customer threatening employees in the store. Shortly after they arrived, Paris pulled a gun and shot a store employee in the back, according to the charges file Wednesday.
Stasyuk had positioned himself in front of the door to prevent Paris escape when Paris opened fire. on him. Stasyuk was hit in the back and the back of the head as he sought cover to return fire, the sheriff’s department said in a press conference after the incident.
In what authorities called an “extensive firefight,” Robertson was shot in the arm but still reloaded her gun and returned fire, injuring Paris before he fled. She then administered first aid to Stasyuk while updating dispatchers on his condition and Paris’ location.
In a Bee interview with Jones the day after the deadly shooting, Jones remarked on Robertson’s work under fire, calling the two deputies’ actions heroic.
Paris was taken into custody after fleeing the store and is still in the hospital receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. He was charged with felony murder and attempted murder.
Stasyuk is survived by his wife, Amy, as well as his mother, father and younger sister.
He is the third Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty in four years.
