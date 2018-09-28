Man sentenced to 207 years in prison for 2015 Citrus Heights murder

A judge has sentenced a man to more than 200 years in prison for first-degree murder and attempted murder related to a pair of Citrus Heights shootings in 2015, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.

RV Watson Jr. has been sentenced to 207 years to life in prison for the December 2015 murder of Andrew VanHunnik, 19, and three counts of attempted murder for a shooting four days before VanHunnik was found dead.

Police found VanHunnik dead in a car “riddled with bullets” in Citrus Heights on Dec. 28, 2015, according to a DA news release. Two other people were inside the car when shots were fired; one was shot five times, and the other escaped without being shot, according to the news release.

Another victim was shot four days earlier, on Christmas Eve, as he exited his vehicle outside of his mother’s house, also in Citrus Heights, according to the news release. That shooting broke the victim’s arm.

Watson and Dashawn Tinsley were arrested in September 2016 following an eight-month investigation by the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Witnesses and physical evidence helped identify Watson, 26 at the time of the arrests, and Tinsley, then 22, as the shooters in both incidents.

Both were convicted by a jury in June.

Tinsley was sentenced to 141 years to life in prison last month.

Tinsley and Watson’s case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Satnam Rattu of the office’s gangs and hate crimes unit.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Curtis Fiorini, who also delivered Tinsley’s sentence, handed down Watson’s sentence Friday.